Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) vs. Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hero Technologies and Natural Alternatives International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A -372.58% Natural Alternatives International 1.64% 2.84% 1.78%

Volatility & Risk

Hero Technologies has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

33.8% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hero Technologies and Natural Alternatives International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Natural Alternatives International $154.01 million 0.24 $2.52 million $0.43 14.26

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Hero Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hero Technologies and Natural Alternatives International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Hero Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. The company also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical study design and support, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. In addition, it sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. The company manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. Its private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

