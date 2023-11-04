Needham & Company LLC Lowers Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $83.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s previous close.

GKOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.70. Glaukos has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $80.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 309.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 28.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.