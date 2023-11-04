Needham & Company LLC Lowers STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $49.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STAA

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 5.0 %

STAA opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 1.05.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 75,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,832,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,469,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,250,979.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 75,299 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $2,832,748.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,469,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,250,979.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 2,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 352,644 shares of company stock worth $13,936,203. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $130,633,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,102,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $44,524,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,258,000 after purchasing an additional 486,781 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.