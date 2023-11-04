Needham & Company LLC Lowers Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $45.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of TENB opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.15. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $123,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $123,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,500 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

