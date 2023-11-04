Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

NMRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NMRA opened at $11.85 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $189,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,515,460 shares of company stock worth $58,563,822 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics stock. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,309,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,000. Neumora Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.6% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned 2.18% of Neumora Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

