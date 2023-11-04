Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nevro from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nevro from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Nevro from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.88. Nevro has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $48.10.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

