News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in News were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of News by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in News during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. News Co. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. News’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. News’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Insider Transactions at News

In other News news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at $457,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

