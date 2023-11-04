NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NMIH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. NMI has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NMI by 70.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 43,416 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 27.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 33.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 17,540.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 65,250 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

