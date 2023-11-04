Northland Capmk Weighs in on Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Generac in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.53. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

Generac Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $104.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Generac by 30.0% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 93.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 24.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

