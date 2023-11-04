Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 372.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $12,541,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NWN opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

