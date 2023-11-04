Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Susquehanna

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NCLH. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.