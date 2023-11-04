Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

