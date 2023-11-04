OLO (OLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect OLO to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. On average, analysts expect OLO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OLO Price Performance

OLO stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.24. OLO has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56.

Insider Transactions at OLO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $27,410.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,638 shares in the company, valued at $487,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 37,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $279,846.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 637,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,911.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $27,410.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,581 shares of company stock worth $725,006. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in OLO by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 93,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

