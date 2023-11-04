Oppenheimer Downgrades Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) to Market Perform

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCOR. Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $366,863.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,974,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $366,863.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,678 shares of company stock valued at $28,189,338 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.