Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,413,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 43,758 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $274,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

