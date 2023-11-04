Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Head-To-Head Review

Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ – Get Free Report) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A Ovintiv 28.27% 16.27% 7.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and Ovintiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ovintiv $11.83 billion 1.13 $3.64 billion $13.24 3.69

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

98.3% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Osage Exploration and Development and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 0 9 7 0 2.44

Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $57.68, suggesting a potential upside of 18.18%.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Osage Exploration and Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osage Exploration and Development

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in northwest North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

