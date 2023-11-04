Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $16.53. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 565,269 shares.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OMI shares. TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after buying an additional 492,348 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Owens & Minor by 183.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 455,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1,863.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 376,297 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 51.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 325,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.