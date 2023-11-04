Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $24,873,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $5,073,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $4,546,000.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $35.81.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

About Paramount Global

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.39%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

