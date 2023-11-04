Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $171.86, but opened at $156.62. Paylocity shares last traded at $148.63, with a volume of 212,173 shares changing hands.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.13.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,945 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after purchasing an additional 257,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.99. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
