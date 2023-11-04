PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $100.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.76.

PYPL opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 364,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

