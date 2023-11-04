PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $66.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.10 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

