Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTON. Needham & Company LLC cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 391.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,300 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 402.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 6,366,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,152,000 after buying an additional 5,098,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 4,847,696 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.