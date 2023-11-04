Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

PPC opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 218.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

