Piper Sandler Lowers Envista (NYSE:NVST) to Neutral

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Envista from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Get Envista alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Envista

Envista Stock Up 4.0 %

NVST opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Envista has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after buying an additional 1,603,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Envista by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,640,000 after purchasing an additional 768,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,940,000.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.