Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $147.51 on Thursday. PTC has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

