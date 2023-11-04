Piper Sandler Trims Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price to $33.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAKE. TheStreet cut Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

Shares of CAKE opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $830.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

