Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCOR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

NYSE PCOR opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.69. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,144,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,862,337.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 843,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,084,150.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $4,039,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,144,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,678 shares of company stock worth $28,189,338. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

