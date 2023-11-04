Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

PCOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,939.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $4,039,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,144,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,939.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,678 shares of company stock worth $28,189,338. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

