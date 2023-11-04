Progressive (NYSE:PGR) & MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Critical Comparison

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

MS&AD Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Progressive pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. MS&AD Insurance Group pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Progressive pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MS&AD Insurance Group 3.60% 6.93% 0.88% Progressive 4.67% 17.36% 3.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Progressive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Progressive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MS&AD Insurance Group $38.87 billion 0.53 $1.20 billion $1.46 13.28 Progressive $49.61 billion 1.84 $721.50 million $4.61 33.89

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progressive. MS&AD Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MS&AD Insurance Group and Progressive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Progressive 1 5 9 0 2.53

Progressive has a consensus price target of $159.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.11%. Given Progressive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progressive is more favorable than MS&AD Insurance Group.

Summary

Progressive beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles (RV). This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, snowmobiles, and related products. The Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, garbage/debris removal, and coal-type businesses; and tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; as well as non-fleet and airport taxis, and black-car services. The Property segment writes residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers manufactured homes, personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; and acts as an agent to homeowners, general liability, workers' compensation insurance, and other products. It also provides reinsurance services. The company sells its products through independent insurance agencies, as well as through mobile applications and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

