Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 38,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $277,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 27.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

PRU stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

