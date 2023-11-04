Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Get Q2 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QTWO

Q2 Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $726,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,876.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,499. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Q2 by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,262,000 after buying an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Q2 by 594.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,384,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,882 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $16,200,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 483,529 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.