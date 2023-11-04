Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TIH. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.38.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

TIH stock opened at C$110.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$96.20 and a 12 month high of C$117.13. The firm has a market cap of C$9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky bought 500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$112.30 per share, with a total value of C$56,150.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

