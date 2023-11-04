Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Qiagen’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $801,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $1,582,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qiagen by 66.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,131,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,838,000 after purchasing an additional 328,291 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

