Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

