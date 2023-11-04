QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.18. The company has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

