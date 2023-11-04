Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $117.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Qualys traded as high as $168.22 and last traded at $165.79, with a volume of 238888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.72.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on QLYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.54.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $250,239.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,238.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,238.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,341 shares of company stock worth $3,616,658 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.34 and its 200-day moving average is $138.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

