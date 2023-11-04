QuidelOrtho’s (QDEL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of QDEL opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.28 and a beta of 0.33. QuidelOrtho has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 10.3% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25.0% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 3.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

