Randolph C. Blazer Sells 8,447 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $726,273.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 113,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ASGN Trading Down 1.8 %

ASGN opened at $85.50 on Friday. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.49.

Get ASGN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ASGN in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ASGN from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ASGN by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.