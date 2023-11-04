Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,000 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 184.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the first quarter valued at $157,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maui Land & Pineapple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MLP opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.52 million, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 111.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

