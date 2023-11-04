Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 77,327 Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 7.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 79,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 277,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 75,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Up 3.3 %

CLS stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celestica from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Celestica



Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

