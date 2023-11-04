Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 129,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 2.1 %
CPZ stock opened at 14.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.04. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 13.17 and a 1 year high of 17.35.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
