Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after purchasing an additional 281,621 shares during the period. BDT Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $63,496,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,304,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,379 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Under Armour by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,194,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 484,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UA opened at $6.82 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

