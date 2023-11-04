Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,533,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 40.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WesBanco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WSBC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). WesBanco had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $214.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

