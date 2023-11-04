Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $10.55 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

