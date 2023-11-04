Raymond James & Associates Buys 10,258 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 294,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

