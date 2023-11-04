Raymond James & Associates Buys 11,077 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FJUN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 3,673.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Up 0.8 %

FJUN stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $487.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

