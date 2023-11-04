Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,654 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 185.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.02. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $143.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

