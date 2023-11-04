Raymond James & Associates Buys 940 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Camping World were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Camping World Stock Performance

NYSE:CWH opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.96 and a beta of 2.68.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). Camping World had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.