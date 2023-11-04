Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,948 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in USCB Financial were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in USCB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

USCB Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

USCB Financial stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez acquired 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $35,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About USCB Financial

(Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.