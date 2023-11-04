Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,432 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,059,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 798,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennantPark Investment

In related news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $74,966.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 233,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,133.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $421.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.56. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 57.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Further Reading

